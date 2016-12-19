London, Dec 19, 2016 (AFP) - A mysterious package delivered to Bradley Wiggins's doctor during the 2011 Dauphine Libere contained the decongestant Fluimucil, Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said on Monday. UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is probing alleged wrongdoing at Team Sky and British Cycling, who share headquarters, and the package, delivered by British Cycling coach Simon Cope, forms part of its investigation. Brailsford had previously refused to clarify exactly what the package contained, but he now says Sky's team doctor Richard Freeman told him it was Fluimucil, which is used for clearing mucus. "Freeman told me it was Fluimucil for a nebuliser," Brailsford told the British government's Culture, Media and Sport committee … Read More...