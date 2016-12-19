cycling news, product reviews, original bicycling essays, bike podcasts and video -- Tour de France 2010
December 19, 2016 By editor
London, Dec 19, 2016 (AFP) - A mysterious package delivered to Bradley Wiggins's doctor during the 2011 Dauphine Libere contained the decongestant Fluimucil, Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said on Monday. UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is probing alleged wrongdoing at Team Sky and British Cycling, who share headquarters, and the package, delivered by British Cycling coach Simon Cope, forms part of its investigation. Brailsford had previously refused to clarify exactly what the package contained, but he now says Sky's team doctor Richard Freeman told him it was Fluimucil, which is used for clearing mucus. "Freeman told me it was Fluimucil for a nebuliser," Brailsford told the British government's Culture, Media and Sport committee … Read More...
What would happen if Santa visits your LBS and you are not man enough to tell him the truth. We know, check out … Read More...
By Brian Jordan, Technical Manager, NSF Certified for Sport® at NSF International The demands of a rigorous … Read More...
Eight returning riders and eight newcomers will make up the 2017 roster of the Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team, … Read More...
April 18, 2015 By editor
A new development in the field of women’s cycling it set to put the sport on the map as soon as 2016, reports claim. It has now been announced that next year will see the introduction of a new event named WorldTour. Recently, representatives at the UCI Women’s Teams seminar held in Siena discussed the new changes after the inaugural edition of the Strade Bianche event. The new WorldTour … Read More...
June 26, 2016 By editor
By Dave Lieberman Mio Global makes advanced wearable technology for athletes. I like to call it a “smart” heart rate strap, that is a comfortable, soft silicone device that you wear on your wrist instead of around your chest. http://www.mioglobal.com It connects to select GPS watches and bike computers via ANT+ and syncs with Android and iPhone fitness apps via Bluetooth Smart (4.0). … Read More...
July 1, 2016 By editor
By: Sean Weide + Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team The Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team, sponsored by Klean Athlete, made quite a splash during the month of May with daily stellar performances at its biggest race of the season, the Amgen Tour of California, followed by a stunning victory by Greg Daniel in the USA Cycling professional road race.* But with only eight starting spots available in any given … Read More...
