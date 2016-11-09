Fox Factory Recalls Mountain Bike Shock Absorbers

Recall Summary
Name of Product: Mountain bike rear shock absorbers
Hazard: The bicycle’s rear shock absorber outer sleeve can rupture, allowing the sleeve to come in contact with other bicycle parts or the rider, posing a fall and injury hazard.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled rear shock absorbers and return them to the place of purchase for a free repair. Consumers unable to return their bicycles should contact Fox for instructions on receiving a free repair.
Consumer Contact: Fox toll-free at 855-360-3488 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@ridefox.com or online at http://ridefox.com/recall and click on the recall link for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 6,100 (in addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada)
Description: This recall involves all model year 2016 and some 2017 FLOAT X2 bicycle rear shock absorbers sold both individually and installed on YT, Giant, Pivot, Intense, Ibis, Scott, Trek, GT, Knolly, Norco, Rocky Mountain, Diamondback, Morpheus, Foes Racing, Orbea and Canyon full-suspension mountain bikes and frames. The solid black or black and gold FLOAT X2 shocks have an air sleeve construction. FLOAT X2 is printed on the external reservoir connected to the blue compression and red rebound adjusters that have X2 and RVS laser etched on them. Recalled shocks do not have a “250 psi max” label directly under the air fill boss on the outer sleeve of the shock. Recalled shocks and bike models can be identified at http://ridefox.com/recall.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received seven reports of the shock absorber outer sleeve rupturing. No injuries have been reported.
Sold at: Independent bike stores nationwide, online at Jenson USA, Pro Bike Supply, Universal Cycles, Go-ride.com and other online bike retailers from March 2015 through September 2016. The shocks were installed as original equipment on full-suspension mountain bikes and frames sold for between about $2,700 to $10,000 and sold individually as an aftermarket accessory for about $600.
Manufacturer: Fox Factory, Watsonville, Calif.
Manufactured in: United States