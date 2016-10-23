Movistar Idol Alejandro Valverde Sings New 3 Year Deal

Madrid, Oct 20, 2016 (AFP) – Spanish veteran cyclist Alejandro Valverde on Thursday signed a new deal with Movistar keeping the former Vuelta a Espana winner at the team until 2019.
The 36-year-old shares leadership of the Spanish outfit with Colombian Nairo Quintana who extended his contract until 2019 last month.
As well as the 2008 Vuelta Valverde has won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race three times and the Fleche Walonne on four occasions and took third in the 2015 Tour de France.
Valverde has raced for Movistar, backed by telecommunications giants Telefonica, since 2005.