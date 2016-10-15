South Africa’s Daryl Impey Signs New 3 Year Orica Contract

Johannesburg, Oct 13, 2016 (AFP) – South African rider Daryl Impey has penned a new three-year deal with Orica-BikeExchange, the Australian team confirmed on Thursday.
Impey, the first South African to wear the leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France in 2013, joins Colombian Esteban Chaves as riders committed to the team to 2019.
“This team is where my career took off and I feel really at home with everything here,” said the 31-year-old Impey.
“It’s been a fantastic run these last five seasons and I’m happy to continue to be part of it.
“I’m looking forward to expanding my role a little bit and it feels good to be part of the team that helps out in the hillier races too.”