Trek Recalls Farley Bicycles And Framesets Due to Fall Hazard

Recall Summary
Name of Product: Trek Farley bicycles and framesets
Hazard: The fork can separate from the steer tube, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and framesets and return the bicycles to a Trek retailer for a free inspection and repair.
Consumer Contact: Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 2,600 (in addition, about 360 units were sold in Canada)
Description: This recall involves model year 2014 Trek Farley bicycles and framesets and 2015 Trek Farley 6 bicycles and framesets. The 2014 Trek Farley is black with green decals with an aluminum frame and fork. The 2014 frameset is sky blue with orange decals. The 2015 Trek Farley 6 is black with blue decals with an aluminum frame and fork. Both bicycle models were sold in 14.5 through 21.5 inch sizes. “Trek” is printed across the bicycle frame.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of the bicycle fork separating from the steer tube. No injuries have been reported.
Sold at: Bicycle stores nationwide from September 2013 through August 2016 for between $1,700 and $2,600.
Importer: Trek Bicycle Corp., of Waterloo, Wis.
Manufactured in: Taiwan