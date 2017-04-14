Amstel Gold Race Next On Greg Van Avermaet’s Race Agenda

14 April, 2017, Santa Rosa, California (USA)
After standing on the podium at Paris-Roubaix with his Monument title to his name, Greg Van Avermaet will be back at the start line for Amstel Gold Race this Sunday, 16 April.
Van Avermaet, who is eyeing his first podium result at Amstel Gold Race, is brimming with confidence after claiming victory at Paris-Roubaix.
“My best result at Amstel Gold Race was in 2015 when I finished in fifth place. A lot has happened since then, a lot of big wins, and with my win at Paris-Roubaix I’m definitely going in confident. I’ve said it many times; winning breeds confidence and when a leader is confident, the team is also confident,” Van Avermaet explained.
“This year the finale has changed, without the final ascent of the Cauberg, and that may change the way the race is won. But, the strongest guys will always be at the finale, no matter what the parcours is. I have the legs and I expect another tough race this Sunday. It’s not an easy race to win but I’m really looking forward to lining up at Amstel Gold Race again, especially having missed the race in 2016, and I hope to I’ll stand on the podium for the first time in my career.”
Sports Director Valerio Piva said motivation is high ahead of Amstel Gold Race.
“We know that we have a champion in Greg Van Avermaet. He is having the best Classics season of his life and we hope to continue this success on Sunday. At Paris-Roubaix we saw how well we could work as a team to protect Greg and position him well in the finale. I hope to see this team spirit again at Amstel Gold Race,” Piva said.
“We have a lot of strong climbers who are well-suited to the short, punchy climbs of Amstel Gold Race. There are 35 climbs on the menu and in a race like this anything can happen.”
Amstel Gold Race (16 April)
Rider roster: Alessandro De Marchi (ITA), Silvan Dillier (SUI), Floris Gerts (NED), Ben Hermans (BEL), Daniel Oss (ITA), Dylan Teuns (BEL), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Loïc Vliegen (BEL).
Sports Directors: Valerio Piva (ITA), Allan Peiper (AUS).