Quintana In Pink, But Dumoulin Sights Last-Gasp Giro Win

By

Quintana In Pink, But Dumoulin Still In Sight

By Justin DAVIS

Asiago, Italy, May 27, 2017 (AFP) – Colombian Nairo Quintana retained the

Giro d’Italia pink jersey after a 20th and penultimate stage won by Frenchman

Thibaut Pinot that saw Dutchman Tom Dumoulin remain in victory contention.

Pinot, of the FDJ team, claimed his maiden Giro stage after dominating a

five-man bunch sprint at the end of a thrilling 190 km ride from Pordenone to

Asiago that saw Dumoulin’s rivals attack the Dutchman throughout.

Quintana, the 2014 champion, finished just behind Pinot in fifth to retain

the race lead with a 39sec lead on Italy’s two-time and defending champion

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain) and a 43sec cushion on Pinot.

“I’m very happy to win this stage ahead of some of the best riders in this

Giro,” said Pinot, who, as the French time trial champion, will confidently

target a podium finish in Milan on Sunday.

“I came for a stage victory, which I’m very happy about because it’s always

special to win a stage from a grand tour.

“But to win the Giro I will need to have one of the best days of my life on

the bike. In any case, I’ll give it everything.”

Dumoulin Only Less Than One Minute Behind

However Dumoulin, 53secs behind in fourth overall after finishing 15secs

behind Pinot,is the overriding favourite for Sunday’s 29.3 km race against the

clock from Monza to Milan.

After handing the pink jersey to Quintana on the final summit of

Piancavallo to drop to second overall at 38secs on Friday, Sunweb team leader

Dumoulin was warned he would be in for a tough, final day in the mountains.

Quintana, Nibali and Pinot kept to thir word with a series of attacks on

the final, 14km climb to Foza that preceded a final rolling section leading to

Asiago.

But their combined efforts failed to shake the Dutchman, who for the

closing kilometres was left in a five-man group containing allies in Bob

Jungels (Quick Step), Adam Yates (Orica) and fellow Dutchman Bauke Mollema

(Trek).

“Luckily, I had better legs than yesterday,” Dumoulin said at the finish.

“I absolutely killed myself, but I’m forever thankful and grateful to the

help from Bauke Mollema, Adam Yates and Bob Jungels.”

On the 10th stage time trial where he took the pink jersey for the first

time in this 100th edition, Dumoulin was over two minutes faster than Nibali

and nearly three minutes faster than Quintana.

At the finish, Quintana looked resigned to defeat as he said: “We tried our

hardest to take time from him (Dumoulin), but he found some allies.

“We took some time, which is better than nothing.”

Another top performance into Milan on Sunday could see Dumoulin become the

first Dutch winner of the ‘maglia rosa’.

But he added: “We’ll see. It all depends on the legs tomorrow. I’m already

very happy it worked out today.”

Stage Results

1. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ) 4hr 57min 58sec, 2. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/KAT) same

time, 3. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/BAH) s.t., 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) s.t.,

5. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) s.t., 6. Bob Jungels (LUX/QST) at 15secs, 7. Adam

Yates (GBR/ORI) s.t., 8. Sebastien Reichenbach (SUI/FDJ) s.t., 9. Bauke

Mollema (NED/TRE) s.t. 10. Tom Dumoulin (NED/SUN) s.t.

General Classification Results

1. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) 90hr 00min 38sec, 2. Vincenzo Nibali

(ITA/BAH) at 39secs, 3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ) 43, 4. Tom Dumoulin (NED/SUN)

53, 5. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/KAT) 1:15, 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 1:30, 7.

Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) 3:03, 8. Adam Yates (GBR/ORI) 6:50, 9. Bob Jungels

(LUX/QST) 7:18, 10. Davide Formolo (ITA/CAN) 12:55