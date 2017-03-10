Season Starts Now, Says Sagan After Tirreno Stage 3 Win

Rome, March 10, 2017 (AFP) – Double world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race on Friday.
Sagan, 27, won a sprint finish ahead of Italy’s Elia Viviani and Belgian Jurgen Roelandts at Montalto di Castro.
Australia’s Rohan Dennis of BMC pulled on the leader’s blue jersey, replacing team-mate and defending overall champion Greg Van Avermaet at the top.
“My season starts now,” said Sagan, now recovered from the illness which dented his hopes at last week’s Strade Bianche race.
“I hope that this will not be my last victory. Today, there was a little wind and everyone was worried, a little nervous.
“But we managed it and I have to thank my team-mates.”
On Saturday, the race which stretches sea-to-sea will see riders taking on the most mountainous stage so far with a finishing point up on Monte Terminillo.