World Champion Sagan Rockets To TOC 16th Career Win

WORLD CHAMPION PETER SAGAN ROCKETS TO 16TH CAREER Amgen TOUR OF CALIFORNIA STAGE WIN IN CALIFORNIA’S CENTRAL COAST
Seconds Separate Race Leaders Heading into Tomorrow’s 99-mile Ride from Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita
MORRO BAY, Calif. (May 16, 2017) – BORA-hansgrohe’s two-time defending World Champion Peter Sagan (SVK) charged from behind and overtook a group sprint finish to conclude the third day of racing at the 2017 Amgen Tour of California.
As the peloton twisted toward the quaint downtown of Morro Bay, teams strung out across the curving roads looking to position their sprinters to pounce in the final meters. Lead-out trains from Team KATUSHA ALPECIN, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team and
BMC Racing Team dominated the road. In the final stretch, Sagan, who won the Amgen Tour of California by seconds in 2015 (SVK), began freelancing his way up through the peloton. With just seconds left to ride, Sagan charged the leaders from a few positions back, overtaking the field for a decisive stage victory, increasing his record of 16 stage wins. Sagan also picked up the Visit California Sprint Jersey today, which he’s taken home six times in this competition.
“It’s been a very good (Amgen) Tour of California (for our team). We won yesterday, we won today and we still have the yellow jersey. My brother was working a lot today in the front, and was chasing the breakaway all day….My teammates helped to get me in the right position for the last run, and I have to thank them very much for that,” said “King of California” Sagan.
BREAK GETS OFF WITH FIVE RIDERS
On the longest of this year’s seven stages, five riders made a break at the start of the race in Pismo Beach and built the gap to more than 5.5 minutes over the peloton: Rally Cycling’s race veteran Danny Pate (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Team Novo Nordisk’s David Lozano (ESP), and three young riders age 23 or less including UAE Team Emirates’ Federico Zurlo (ITA) and Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis’ teammates Sean Bennett (El Cerrito, Calif.) and
Ben Wolfe (Old Lyme, Conn.). The gap was steadily closing as the riders approached the second Sprint point of the day in downtown San Luis Obispo.
This is Wolfe’s second day this week riding in a long breakaway, where he has spent about 65 percent of the race so far. Wolfe attacked the leader group with 11.5 miles left to race, growing his solo lead to 45 seconds, while the others were swept up into the peloton with about eight miles left to ride. Although Wolfe was caught about three miles later, he earned the Breakaway from Cancer® / Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Most Courageous Rider Jersey, which he won under similar conditions during the first day of racing in Sacramento.
Today’s result left the overall leader board in tact, with Sagan’s teammate Rafal Majka (POL), the Tour de France’s defending King of the Mountains, maintaining his lead over Team LottoNL-Jumbo’s George Bennett (NZL) (+.02) and Team Sky’s Ian Boswell (Bend, Oregon) (+.14).
United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team’s 26-year old Columbian rider Daniel Jaramillo retains the Lexus King of the Mountain Jersey he won yesterday, and Team Dimension Data’s Lachlan Morton (AUS) remains in the TAG Heuer Best Young Rider Jersey.
Tomorrow’s Stage 4 presented by Visit California will take the cyclists 99.1 miles from the coastline of Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita, which will host its 13th stage. The 2017
Amgen Tour of California will conclude Saturday in Pasadena.
Stage 3 Podium
- Peter Sagan (SVK), BORA-hansgrohe (GER)
- Rick Zabel (GER), Team KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI)
- Simone Consonni (ITA), UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
Stage 3 Jersey Winners
Amgen Race Leader Jersey – Rafal Majka (POL), BORA-hansgrohe (GER)
Men’s Lexus King of the Mountain (KOM) Jersey – Daniel Jaramillo (COL), UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
Breakaway from Cancer® / Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Most Courageous Rider Jersey – Ben Wolfe (USA), Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis (USA)
Visit California Sprint Jersey – Peter Sagan (SVK), BORA-hansgrohe (GER)
TAG Heuer Best Young Rider Jersey – Lachlan Morton (AUS), Team Dimension Data (RUS)
RIDER QUOTES
Peter Sagan, BORA-hansgrohe
“It’s been a very good (Amgen) Tour of California (for our team). We won yesterday, we won today and we still have the yellow jersey. My brother was working a lot today in the front, and was chasing the breakaway all day….My teammates helped to get me in the right position for the last run, and I have to thank them very much for that.”
(On the group of sprinters this year vs. previous years) “It depends on the profile, the finish, if it’s technical or straight, if there’s wind, and every sprint has a different story.”
Rafal Majka, BORA-hansgrohe
“We won two stages and the team is working very well. We have two jerseys and still four stages to the end but we’re trying to save all the jerseys and win another stage. Peter is a win machine, so we’ll try also tomorrow for him, and I’ll try for stage 5….We want to keep these jerseys.”
Ben Wolfe, Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
(On his race and strategy) “There was really no strategy, it was just to get into the break and ride and if they tried to split it in the crosswinds to hopefully be able to stick the front group, but bike racing is just eternal hope, so I tried to go for it again today but these guys are fast.”
Rick Zabel, Team KATUSHA ALPECIN
“I just tried to do a good lead out for a really long time, and at the end nobody came along, and it just kept going and with 150 meters to go I was still in front, and thought for like one second, okay maybe I could have a really good day and I can win, and then Peter (Sagan) came around me, and I was just in the draft of him and finished second. For me personally really nice to get a second, but for sure we wanted to win the stage.”
(On getting second and Kristoff not winning) “Alex just didn’t have the legs today. This happens…10 days ago in Frankfurt I also did a lead out for him and he won. He came around and finished with lots of seconds there. He’s a really good guy and today was just not his best day.”